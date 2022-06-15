#Open journalism No news is bad news

EU set to announce legal action against UK over Protocol plans

Maros Sefcovic will deliver an update at a press conference in Brussels this morning.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 8:47 AM
THE EUROPEAN UNION will set out its response to the UK government’s plans to override Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal, with fresh legal action expected.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is set to resume legal action against the UK that was paused in September last year “in a spirit of constructive cooperation”.

Sefcovic believes the unilateral action by Boris Johnson’s government to effectively tear up elements of the Brexit deal signed by the Prime Minister “goes directly against that spirit”.

As well as resuming that frozen legal process over claims the UK was failing to properly implement the Northern Ireland Protocol, the EU could also begin a further round of infringement proceedings against the Government.

Sefcovic will deliver an update at a press conference in Brussels at 10am Irish time. 

The issue could also feature when Johnson faces Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons at noon.

