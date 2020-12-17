#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ursula von der Leyen announces Covid-19 vaccine start date ahead of approval

The European Medicines Agency is meeting on Monday to conclude its evaluation of the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

By Adam Daly Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 1:04 PM
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT Ursula von der Leyen has announced that Covid-19 vaccinations will begin in EU countries from 27 December. 

Her announcement comes as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is to meet on Monday to conclude its evaluation of the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. 

The Amsterdam-based agency brought forward it’s meeting by a week following receipt of additional data, and is widely expected to authorise the vaccine.  

“It’s Europe’s moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU,” von der Leyen tweeted. 

“We protect our citizens together. We are #StrongerTogether.” 

Addressing European Parliament yesterday, von der Leyen said that all the bloc’s countries could begin on the same day once the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved.

“To get to the end of the pandemic, we will need up to 70 percent of the population vaccinated. This is a huge task, a big task. So let’s start as soon as possible with the vaccination together, as 27, with a start at the same day,” von der Leyen told MEPs.

“Finally, within a week, the first vaccine will be authorised so that vaccinations can start immediately, and more will follow in the new year,” she said. 

If the EMA rules in favour of the Pfizer vaccine Brussels must first consult with member states before the rollout can begin. 

Pfizer-BioNTech’s jab has already been approved in several western countries, with Britain and the US administering the first inoculations in recent days.

With the EMA meeting brought forward, “this means that this vaccine will be the Christmas gift for all Europeans if everything goes well,” said the European commissioner in charge of internal security, Margaritis Schinas.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he would hope the vaccine could start being administered to priority groups in Ireland “the following week” after it is approved. 

Sources state Ireland will work alongside EU members on the vaccine and the roll out dates as listed when vaccines are delivered across Europe.

- Additional reporting from Christina Finn 

