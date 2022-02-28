#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Monday 28 February 2022
Simon Coveney: Ireland won't supply lethal weapons to Ukraine under EU military support plan

Ireland is set to contribute €9 million to the EU fund, which will be spent on medicine, fuel and body armour.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 28 Feb 2022, 8:49 AM
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney
Image: TOM HONAN
Image: TOM HONAN

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has said that Ireland will not be purchasing lethal weapons as part of a €500 million package of military support to Ukraine from the European Union.

The unprecedented step from the EU, which was announced yesterday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as part of another round of sanctions against Russia.

The invasion of Ukraine has now entered into its fifth day, with missiles hitting a radioactive waste site in Kyiv raising concerns from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Coveney said that the military package was agreed under the European Peace Facility mechanism, which allows for lethal weapons to be supplied by the EU to prevent conflict.

According to Coveney, there were countries like Ireland that were uncomfortable with being able to supply lethal arms to other countries, so provisions were made that allowed for the supply of non-lethal military aid.

“As part of that facility, countries that are uncomfortable with purchasing lethal weapons, can purchase other military equipment but not lethal weapons as part of the overall effort,” Coveney said.

“We decided last night that this is going to be a €500 million package, so half a billion Euro, to support the Ukrainian military and Ireland will contribute fully our fair share to that fund, which will be about 1.9% or about €9 million in that overall effort.

“Our money will be used for non-lethal weapons, things like helmets, protection, vests, medical case fuel, that kind of stuff.

“Whereas for the other countries that are uncomfortable in purchasing lethal weapons, they will be buying things like anti-tank defence systems, anti-aircraft systems, missiles, that kind of thing.”

When asked if he supported the moves by the EU, Coveney said that the EU was doing the right thing in supporting Ukraine.

“I think if the European Union can’t take a stand, well then, you know, I think we have to question the moral substance of the European Union.”

Russian ambassador

While Coveney said that there was currently no plan to expel the Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, he said that other Russian diplomats may be expelled.

“The expulsion of diplomats or Russian staff in embassies is quite a significant thing to do. It sends a very strong signal and Russia will respond in kind,” Coveney said.

“I think it’s likely that something will happen in that space, but we do need to be targeted. We need to bear in mind the interests of Irish citizens, both in Russia and across Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Coveney also condemned a move by Vladimir Putin to put Russia’s nuclear “deterrence forces” on high alert.

Putin announced the move yesterday in a dramatic escalation of tensions in his stand-off with the West over the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement issued this morning, the minister said he “strongly condemned” the move as “utterly unacceptable”.

“President Putin’s announcement represents a dangerous and irresponsible escalation in tensions, and considerably heightens the risk of catastrophic miscalculation,” he said.

“There can be no justification for threatening use of nuclear weapons. Ireland has long argued that nuclear weapons offer no security, and their use would result in devastating humanitarian consequences.”

The minister also said that Putin agreed as the head of one of five so-called ‘nuclear weapon states’ last month that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”.

“I call for Russia to immediately revoke the order to place nuclear weapons on high-alert status, and I urge maximum restraint, de-escalation and the avoidance of any nuclear rhetoric which will only worsen an already dangerous and unpredictable situation,” Coveney added.

Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

