EU proposes to cap windfall revenues of power companies

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU will propose to cap the huge revenues earned by nuclear and renewable power companies that benefit from exorbitant electricity prices.

“Low carbon energy sources are making unexpected revenues, which do not reflect their production costs,” von der Leyen told reporters, ahead of a Friday meeting of EU energy ministers who will discuss her proposals.

“It is now time for consumers to benefit from the low costs of low carbon energy sources, like renewables,” she added.

Her comments follow on from Energy Minister Eamon Ryan who said this morning that households will get another energy credit to help with their skyrocketing bills before Christmas.

In April, a €200 electricity credit was applied to each household as part of measures announced to help people with the rising cost-of-living.

“We held back. A lot of people were arguing we should have done a mini budget in the summer and we said at the time ‘no’, because the time this is going to hit is the late autumn/ early next year.

“So I think it was absolutely right for us to hold our fire, to wait to see what the real situation was in the autumn, and that’s when we need to provide supports. That’s the right time to do it,” said Ryan.

When asked whether people could expect to get an “electricity payment” before Christmas, Ryan replied “yes”.

Speaking on last night’s RTE Prime Time, the minister confirmed that this year’s budget will involve ramping up the supports that householders got earlier this year, stating will it will be a combination of the same social welfare measures which target those most at risk of fuel poverty, as well as the energy credit “which we gave to every single householder build because everyone’s going to be affected”.

Energy consumption

The minister is bringing a memo to Cabinet on renewing the emphasis of the Government’s Reduce Your Use campaign, asking the public to use cookers, washing machines, dryers and kettles outside the peak hours where possible.

Ryan said yesterday that the campaign advice will be “strengthened and much more widely deployed”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, the minister said such measures are “not only a good way of actually keeping our [energy] security, it’s also a good way of saving money”.

If the public, the Government and business do not cut back on their energy consumption between now and the end of the year, energy supply will be “very tight”, said Ryan.

“We could all play our part, making sure that we don’t use energy between 5 and 7 o’clock in the evening,” he said.

“That’s the time when actually the last generator goes on. So if we can use some of our devices, in large industry or at home, those washing machines, dishwashers which can be done on a time basis, that actually is one of the best ways of getting through the winter.”

However, he added that supply will also depend on a “whole number of different variables” such as how cold the winter will be, how much wind there might be, as well as the performance of power stations in operation.

Ryan said that the memo he brought to Cabinet today on energy reduction is the first of a series of memos on energy expected over the winter months.

“We’ll start with the public sector, what are we doing ourselves? Lead by example, cutting our energy,” he said.

Reform of the European energy market and supports for people in Budget 2023 will also form part of the government response to the energy crisis, he said.

Ryan also added that “we will intervene to give supports for businesses directly” to help with soaring energy bills which he said could see people’s bills double.

The Department of Enterprise is currently working on such proposals, he added.

With reporting from AFP and Press Association.