A PANEL OF experts will discuss community and cohesion in the EU, and how to protect it, at a joint event hosted by The Journal and the University of Limerick.

The discussion will take place on Monday 13 May at the Jim Kemmy Business School in Limerick and will explore EU policies that progress linguistic diversity and cultural identity and discuss how the bloc is dealing with migration.

The expert panel will also discuss the rise in dis- and misinformation that impacts the narrative within the bloc on these topics.

Tickets to the event are available at this link, where you can register, free of charge.

The expert panel will include Karen Coleman, the editor of EU News Radio Ireland, Joachim Fischer, Emeritus Jean Monnet Chair in European Cultural Studies at the University of Limerick (UL), Susan Leahy, a senior lecturer at the UL School of Law as well as Rory Harte, Director of Strategy for the European Movement Ireland.

The event will be moderated by Dr Niamh Kirk, an assistant professor in data journalism and social media and the course director of the Masters’ degree in Journalism at UL.

The event will ask questions such as:

To which extent, do we in Ireland understand the European Parliament, the work it does (and does not do)?

How we in Ireland see ourselves as part of the European Community and what are the barriers and opportunities to develop cohesion among EU countries and communities?

Doors open at 12.30pm with a buffet lunch and refreshments provided. The panel discussion and successive Q&A will take place from 1pm.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.