Tuesday 1 August 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo Angus Cloud attending the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party.
# RIP
Euphoria star Angus Cloud dies aged 25
Series creator Sam Levinson made him the co-star of the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.
7.0k
1
29 minutes ago

ANGUS CLOUD, THE actor who starred in the HBO series Euphoria, has died at the age of 25.

Cloud’s publicist, Cait Bailey, said he died on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California.

No cause of death was given.

In a statement, Cloud’s family said goodbye to “an artist, a friend, a brother and a son”.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the family said.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added.

Cloud played drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on Euphoria, a role which made him a breakout star.

He had not acted before he was cast in the HBO drama.

He was walking down the street in New York when casting scout Eleonore Hendricks noticed him. Cloud was resistant at first, suspecting a scam.

Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met with him and series creator Sam Levinson eventually made him a co-star in the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

To some, Cloud seemed so natural as Fez that they suspected he was identical to the character — a notion that Cloud pushed back against.

“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple,” Cloud told Variety.

“I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

The part made Cloud the breakout star of one the most talked-about shows on television.

He was recently cast to co-star in Scream 6.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” HBO said in a statement.

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Author
Press Association
