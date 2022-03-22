#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 March 2022
Joint bid to host Euro 2028 by Ireland and UK backed by Government

Minister Catherine Martin and Minister Jack Chambers sought approval from Cabinet this morning to send a letter of support.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 22 Mar 2022, 7:15 PM
The Aviva Stadium is likely to be a venue for Euro 2028
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS sent a letter of support to the Football Association of Ireland around their expression of interest in hosting Euro 2028 alongside the UK.

A Government spokesperson confirmed that Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers sought permission from the Government to send a letter supporting the FAI’s joint bid at Cabinet this morning.

The motion seeking to send a letter to the FAI was approved.

The Times reported yesterday that Ireland and the UK look set to be named as joint hosts of the tournament as no other rival bids look likely before tomorrow’s deadline.

There are plans for the Department of Tourism and Sport to work with the four governments and football associations involved in the bid to finalise the project before official submission in 2023.

Further memos are set to be brought to Cabinet before the bid is finalised.

A spokesperson for the Government said that they are “well aware” of the scale of the tournament and the positive experience that could come from jointly hosting Euro 2028.

However, the spokesperson added that the Government needs to know the costs and benefits to hosting the tournament before any formal decision to back it being held in Ireland.

Football associations in Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland had previously scrapped their plans to bid for the 2030 World Cup in favour of a bid for Euro 2028.

The Times reported that European football’s governing body, Uefa, is set to make a formal decision on 7 April.

English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said last month the five-nation Euro bid would be viewed favourably, as Uefa seeks to rebuild its finances following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We believe we can put together an incredibly strong tournament in many ways,” he said. “And we also know we can deliver a really strong commercial return to Uefa and we feel that puts us in a strong position.”

Additional reporting by AFP

