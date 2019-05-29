We go again: Counting under way for a fourth day in Ireland South and Midlands North West

ALL THE LOCAL councils have been filled, and the Dublin seats have been won in the European Elections but counting is under way for a fourth day in Castlebar and Cork this morning with counts still remaining in Ireland South and Midlands North West.

There’s already been 14 counts in Ireland South and 11 in Midlands North West, so we’re in the home stretch now with a good chance the remaining seven seats (six certainties and one just-in-case Brexit happens) will be filled today.

Here’s the state of play in both constituencies at the moment:

Ireland South

Mick Wallace looks in a strong position to claim a seat in Ireland South Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Elected: Sean Kelly (FG)

In the running: Mick Wallace, Billy Kelleher (FF), Liadh Ní Riada (SF), Grace O’Sullivan (Green), Malcolm Byrne (FF), Deirdre Clune (FG)

Seats remaining: Four (including one for when Brexit happens)

It’s very tight in Ireland South after 14 counts so far. Transfers of 18,476 from Solidarity-People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace will be distributed when counting gets under way this morning with it all to play for.

Mick Wallace has been doing well in transfers and stormed into second place yesterday ahead of Billy Kelleher, but both of them look good for a seat.

Transfers as more candidates are eliminated will be absolutely crucial.

Clune may be trailing O’Sullivan who currently occupies the fourth place by over 10,000 votes, but fellow FG candidate Andrew Doyle looks likely to be eliminated soon with 40,000+ votes to transfer.

If Clune benefits from those she could be in with a shout, with Malcolm Byrne also looking for a boost from transfers as he trails O’Sullivan by over 8,000 votes.

Midlands North West

Matt Carthy is hoping to retain a seat for Sinn Féin in Midlands North West Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Elected: Mairead McGuinness (FG)

In the running: Luke Ming Flanagan, Matt Carthy (SF), Maria Walsh (FG), Peter Casey, Brendan Smith (FF)

Seats remaining: Three

Heavily tipped after her strong performance on RTÉ and the exit poll results, Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh was eliminated in Midlands North West late last night.

It came after Fianna Fáil’s Smith benefitted from over 17,000 transfers from his party colleague Anne Rabbitte, who was eliminated before McHugh.

He’s still in the running, but it appears he and Casey appear to be very much up against it in this constituency.

Ming Flanagan, Carthy and Walsh look in a strong position to secure the remaining seats in Midlands North West at present, but there’ll still be the matter of McHugh’s and (likely) Smith’s transfers to be announced before they can feel secure.

Counting was due to begin at 10am this morning, and you can follow our reporter Kathleen McNamee for the all the latest updates.