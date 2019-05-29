This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

We go again: Counting under way for a fourth day in Ireland South and Midlands North West

There’s still only one MEP each elected in those constituencies, after Dublin filled all its seats yesterday.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 29 May 2019, 9:52 AM
1 hour ago 3,956 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4658943
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

ALL THE LOCAL councils have been filled, and the Dublin seats have been won in the European Elections but counting is under way for a fourth day in Castlebar and Cork this morning with counts still remaining in Ireland South and Midlands North West.

There’s already been 14 counts in Ireland South and 11 in Midlands North West, so we’re in the home stretch now with a good chance the remaining seven seats (six certainties and one just-in-case Brexit happens) will be filled today.

Here’s the state of play in both constituencies at the moment:

Ireland South

3072 Mick Wallace_90547554 Mick Wallace looks in a strong position to claim a seat in Ireland South Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Elected: Sean Kelly (FG)

In the running: Mick Wallace, Billy Kelleher (FF), Liadh Ní Riada (SF), Grace O’Sullivan (Green), Malcolm Byrne (FF), Deirdre Clune (FG)

Seats remaining: Four (including one for when Brexit happens)

It’s very tight in Ireland South after 14 counts so far. Transfers of 18,476 from Solidarity-People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace will be distributed when counting gets under way this morning with it all to play for.

Mick Wallace has been doing well in transfers and stormed into second place yesterday ahead of Billy Kelleher, but both of them look good for a seat.

Transfers as more candidates are eliminated will be absolutely crucial. 

Clune may be trailing O’Sullivan who currently occupies the fourth place by over 10,000 votes, but fellow FG candidate Andrew Doyle looks likely to be eliminated soon with 40,000+ votes to transfer.

If Clune benefits from those she could be in with a shout, with Malcolm Byrne also looking for a boost from transfers as he trails O’Sullivan by over 8,000 votes.

Midlands North West

90436824_90436824 Matt Carthy is hoping to retain a seat for Sinn Féin in Midlands North West Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Elected: Mairead McGuinness (FG)

In the running: Luke Ming Flanagan, Matt Carthy (SF), Maria Walsh (FG), Peter Casey, Brendan Smith (FF)

Seats remaining: Three

Heavily tipped after her strong performance on RTÉ and the exit poll results, Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh was eliminated in Midlands North West late last night.

It came after Fianna Fáil’s Smith benefitted from over 17,000 transfers from his party colleague Anne Rabbitte, who was eliminated before McHugh.

He’s still in the running, but it appears he and Casey appear to be very much up against it in this constituency.

Ming Flanagan, Carthy and Walsh look in a strong position to secure the remaining seats in Midlands North West at present, but there’ll still be the matter of McHugh’s and (likely) Smith’s transfers to be announced before they can feel secure.

Counting was due to begin at 10am this morning, and you can follow our reporter Kathleen McNamee for the all the latest updates.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie