Someone in Ireland has won tonight's €30.9 million EuroMillions jackpot

THE WINNING TICKET for tonight’s €30,928,077 EuroMillions jackpot was sold in Ireland, the National Lottery has confirmed.

The winning numbers are: 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and the Lucky Stars are 07, 11.

The National Lottery is tonight appealing to EuroMillions players all over the country to check their tickets to see if they have won this mega sum of money.

This latest jackpot win is the 17th time the jackpot has been won in Ireland since the EuroMillions game began in 2004.

“This is amazing news for one of our players in Ireland. €30.9 million is truly a life-changing prize and we are delighted to confirm that this winning ticket was sold in Ireland,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

“We are now asking all our players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they are the lucky winner or indeed winners if it is a syndicate,” they said.

“If they are the lucky winners, we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”