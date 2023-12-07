Tomorrow's EuroMillions draw is heading towards record-breaking €240 million jackpot cap

TOMORROW’S EUROMILLIONS DRAW is estimated to head towards a record-breaking €240 million jackpot cap.

If a single person wins the estimated €240 million jackpot tomorrow, they will officially become the largest lottery winner ever to be seen in Europe.

Tickets can be purchased for the draw in-store, through the National Lottery or on its website ahead of the 7.30pm cut-off time for sales tomorrow evening.

The current jackpot cap is €240 million after the €230 million jackpot was won in the UK on 19 July 2022.

When the jackpot reaches a cap of €240 million, it is fixed and guaranteed at that level. This means that any excess amount above €240 million that would normally increase the jackpot size does not, but flows down to the next tier at which there are prize winners.

Advertisement

The jackpot can remain capped at €240 million for a total of five successive draws.

On the fifth draw, if there is still no jackpot winner then the full amount, the €240 million and any excess jackpot value, flows down to the next prize tier that there are winners and so must be won.

“Could this weekend be hugely life-changing for a EuroMillions player in Ireland? The draw looks set to be record-breaking as we head towards the highest amount ever to be seen in the game,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“And of course, if Friday’s jackpot does hit the €240 million cap, there could be larger than normal prize winners at the next winning tier,” they said.

So far this year, the EuroMillions game has seen six players in Ireland win prizes worth €1 million in special raffle events which were held in February, July and October.

EuroMillions is played in nine countries – Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.