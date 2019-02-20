Winner of €175 million EuroMillions jackpot urged to 'sign back of ticket' and 'stay calm'

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY is asking the winner of last night’s €175 million EuroMillions jackpot in Ireland to sign the back of the ticket.

The winning numbers were 1, 8, 18, 19 and 39. The lucky stars were 7 and 9.

In all, the ticket is worth €175,475,380.

National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin has advised EuroMillions players to check their ticket to see if they have won.

“This is an incredible win for an Irish EuroMillions player. We are advising our players to check their ticket and if they are the winner sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, and contact National Lottery HQ and we will guide you through the claims process,” Griffin said.

It is not yet known where in the country it was sold.

“The shop that sold the winning ticket will not be revealed for a few days. With such a big win we have procedures to go through but we will reveal the winning location as soon as we can,” Griffin said.

“Whilst this is a massive win it can come as a shock to a player and we advise them to stay calm, to get good independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can.”

While there is only one winner, it didn’t stop people around the country joining in on the fun of the announcement last night on social media.

Me: oh my days maybe *I* won the Euromillions



Also me: hasn’t bought a lottery ticket since 2016 — Emer McLysaght (@EmerTheScreamer) February 19, 2019 Source: Emer McLysaght /Twitter

This is the 14th EuroMillions win in Ireland since the game was launched here in 2004.

The lucky player in Ireland has now become the highest ever winner of a National Lottery game after winning the €175 million.