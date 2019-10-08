Irish punter lands €500,000 EuroMillions prize as UK player scoops €190 million jackpot

ONE LUCKY IRISH lottery player is €500,000 richer tonight after winning the top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The numbers that secured the windfall were: 4, 5, 14, 15 and 16.

A further 242 players in Ireland won €2,000 for matching four numbers in the draw, while over 10,000 gamblers won €20 for matching three of the numbers.

Meanwhile a UK player has become one of the biggest EuroMillions winners of all time after landing the €190 million jackpot prize.

The winning numbers were: 7, 10, 15, 44 and 49 with Lucky Stars 3 and 12.

It is only the fourth time in EuroMillions history that the game’s jackpot cap was reached.

It took a record-breaking run of 18 rollovers for the top prize to reach its maximum amount and there were another four draws before it was finally won.

It is the biggest win since a player in Spain won €190 million in October 2017.

The jackpot will now reset to €17 million for the next EuroMillions draw on Tuesday.