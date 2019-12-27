Irish punter has just 3 days left to claim €500,000 EuroMillions prize

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY IS making an urgent appeal to all EuroMillions players, especially those in Dublin, to check their tickets as a €500,000 prize from October remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw, Tuesday 1 October, at the Mace store in the Kilbarrack shopping centre in Dublin 5.

The winning numbers are: 9, 18, 26, 32, 43

Ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The winner of this prize has until 30 December – just three more days – to claim their winnings.

Manager of the lucky Mace store, Ellen McManus, has pleaded for their customers to check their tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on the €500,000 prize.

“This genuinely could be a life changing prize to one of our customers and we are absolutely amazed that we haven’t heard from the winner yet,” McManus said.

“When the prize was won in October there was huge excitement in the town which makes it even more surprising that it still hasn’t been claimed,” she said.

“We are asking everybody in the area to thoroughly check their homes, cars and maybe even their old handbags to see if they have the winning ticket hidden away.”

The lucky ticket holder is being asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.