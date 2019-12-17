Irish punter has just 13 more days to claim €500,000 EuroMillions prize

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY is making an urgent appeal for EuroMillions players in Dublin to check their tickets as a €500,000 prize from last month remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw, Tuesday 1 October, at the Mace store in the Kilbarrack shopping centre in Dublin 5.

The winning numbers are: 9, 18, 26, 32, 43

Ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The winner of this prize has until 30 December to claim their winnings.

“There is somebody out there with a EuroMillions ticket worth €500,000, so we are appealing to our players to check their tickets carefully,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

“The deadline for this prize is Monday 30 December, so we would love to see them in our winners’ room before Christmas so they can celebrate the holiday season in style.”

The lucky ticket holder is being asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.