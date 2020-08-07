This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 August, 2020
Dublin woman who scooped €49.5 million jackpot says she's still in a state of shock

She said it still doesn’t feel real at this moment.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 7 Aug 2020, 10:30 PM
38 minutes ago 12,122 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5170788
Image: National Lottery
Image: National Lottery

THE IRISH WINNER of the €49.5 million EuroMillions jackpot has told of her shock at winning the massive windfall. 

The woman who played her €2.50 ticket online says that she wishes to keep her win private as she explained that she is still struggling to come to terms with the sheer size of her win which is worth €49,564,587.

She said it still doesn’t feel real at this moment.

“It has almost been three weeks since the draw and even now, it still doesn’t feel real. On the night of the draw, I checked my phone around midnight and there was an email to say I had won a prize on my EuroMillions ticket. I’d regularly win prizes here and there so when I logged in, I half expected to see that I’d won a few euros and I even hoped that it might be a few hundred.

“What happened next will stick with me for the rest of my life. On the ticket, it said that there was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot and that winner was me.”

She said that she was in such a state of shock that when she called her friend, her pal didn’t believe her and thought she had been drinking. 

“It was obvious that my phone call had woken him from his sleep and he had no interest in hearing my ramblings. When I tried to explain that I had won the EuroMillions jackpot, he instantly dismissed it saying that either I was dreaming or that I had been drinking”, she said.

