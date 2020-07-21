Someone in Ireland has won the €49.5m Euromillions jackpot tonight

THE WINNING TICKET for tonight’s Euromillions jackpot was sold in Ireland.

The numbers were 14, 15, 24, 29 and 42. The lucky stars were 2 and 4.

The winning ticket is worth a huge €49,564,587.

The National Lottery said this evening that this is the 6th largest jackpot ever won in Ireland.

It is not yet known where in the country the winning ticket was sold.

More as we get it…