Are you in a European country hit by the heatwave? We want to hear from you

IF YOU’RE IN a European country experiencing sweltering temperatures, The Journal would like to hear from you.

Countries in southern Europe like Spain, Italy, Greece and Croatia have been blasted by temperatures in the high 30s and into the 40s in recent days, moving past pleasant summer warmth into more alarming territory with risks like heat stroke and dehydration, as well as creating discomfort. Even some countries further north have been hit with the heat.

Advertisement

The Cerberus heatwave, named after a three-headed, monstrous dog in Greek mythology, could see Europe could record its hottest-ever temperature on Italy’s islands of Sicily and Sardinia, where a high of 48 degrees is forecast.

This particular heatwave is not expected to hit Ireland. Met Éireann’s forecast for Ireland this week shows highest daytime temperatures of between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius, with some rainy showers.

Nonetheless, many people from Ireland who are living abroad or on holiday will be feeling the heat last week and this week.

If that’s you, we’d like to hear about any ways the intense heat has affected your holiday or your day-to-day life.

Read Next Related Reads Ireland at risk of breaking carbon budget limit as emissions fell only 2% last year Heatwave named after mythological monster brings scorching temperatures to southern Europe

Get in contact with Lauren at Lauren@thejournal.ie with your name and location and we may be in touch to hear about your experience.