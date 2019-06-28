Europe heatwave: France temperatures to reach record-breaking high, as Spain battles wildfire

Children cooling off at the Trocadero public fountain in Paris on Wednesday Source: Francisco Seco via PA Images

TEMPERATURES IN FRANCE are expected to reach a record-breaking high today, as Europe continues to endure a sweltering heatwave.

Governments have warned citizens to take extra precautions, with the week-long heatwave causing a build-up of pollution and fears of an increase in emergency calls across Europe.

French meteorologists have forecast temperatures that may exceed 45 degrees Celsius today, a high never seen in mainland France.

The current record was set in August 2003 in the southern region of Montpellier and Nimes, when the thermometer hit 44.1 degrees.

“To beat this record so early in the year would be exceptional,” one meteorologist said.

The average maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday in France of 34.9 degrees was already a record for the month of June, said state weather forecaster Meteo France.

A man sunbathing in the Tuileries gardens in Paris Source: Kamil Zihnioglu via PA Images

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that such extreme weather is likely to become more frequent as a result of global warming.

“We will need to change our set-up, our way of working, build differently,” he said, stressing a necessary “adaption of society and its habits”.

Spanish wildfire

Meanwhile, a forest fire in Torre del Espanol in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region has raged out of control, devouring land despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters.

Catalonia’s forest agent service said the fire likely began when an “improperly managed” pile of manure at a chicken farm self-combusted in the extreme heat.

Some 350 firefighters backed by around 230 soldiers and 15 aerial tanker aircraft were at the scene of the blaze yesterday.

“The situation is critical,” a fire service chief said.

“We haven’t seen a fire like this (in the region) in 20 years.”

Firefighters trying to extinguish a wildfire in Palma d'Ebre, near Tarragona, Spain Source: Jordi Borras via PA Images

With temperatures expected to reach up to 42 degrees today, Spain has issued a “red level” warning to its population.

In the Italian city of Milan, a 72-year-old homeless man was found dead at the main train station after falling ill due to the heatwave, the local authorities said.

As Germans attempted to cool off amid scorching temperatures, at least four people died in bathing accidents in different parts of the country on Wednesday.

Volunteers distributing free bottles of water outside Milan's central railway station, northern Italy Source: Luca Bruno via PA Images

Some areas of the country were experiencing water shortages and some residents in the North Rhine-Westphalia state were told to only use drinking water for vital purposes or face a €1,000 fine.

There has been no coordinated shutdown of schools but some have closed in parts of France, while others advised parents to keep children at home.

In Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Strasbourg, authorities have banned the most-polluting cars from the roads.

