This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 14 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A record number of jobs were lost across the European Union in the second quarter of the year

Europe is in recession after two quarters of economic contraction.

By Ian Curran Friday 14 Aug 2020, 3:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,618 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5175910
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACA
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACA

AROUND 5 MILLION jobs were lost across Europe in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest data from the European Union.

It represents the sharpest contraction in the jobs market since records began in 1995 and highlights the dramatic impact of the pandemic across the economies that make up bloc.

The number of people employed in the 19 countries of the euro area fell by 2.6% from the first quarter of the year. At 2.8%, the decline was slightly worse in the broader EU27.

Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Commission, said, “Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment decreased by 2.9% in the euro area and by 2.7% in the EU in the second quarter of 2020″ after 0.4% increases “in both zones in the first quarter of 2020″.

Alongside the jobs figures, Eurostat released aggregated estimates of European gross domestic product during the quarter based on official figures from each member state.

They reveal that, according to the most commonly used definition, Europe is officially in recession after two consecutive quarters of economic decline.

Between April and June, economic output fell by 12.1% in the euro area and 11.7% in the broader EU from the first quarter of the year. It followed on from a 3.6% and 3.2% fall in euro area and EU GDP respectively in the first quarter of 2020 from the final quarter of 2019.

It means that the eurozone economy has shrunk by 15% from a year ago.

The latest data also shines a light on the uneven nature of the economic impact of the virus across the different countries of the EU.

Spain, also one of the country’s worst-hit by the virus, experienced an estimated 18.5% decrease in GDP in the quarter, the largest of any country included in the release.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Finland, which suffered a 3.2% decrease in GDP, the least of any EU member state during the period.

Seven countries in the bloc, including Ireland, have not yet released official GDP data for quarter and are not included in today’s release.

Separately, official figures released earlier this week by the Office of National Statistics in the UK this week revealed a 20.4% contraction in British GDP, the worst decline experienced by any G7 country in the second quarter of the year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie