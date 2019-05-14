This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 14 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

European Commission to investigate whether Insurance Ireland is operating a cartel

Insurance Ireland said it is confident its practices are fully compliant with competition law.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 14 May 2019, 11:28 AM
1 hour ago 9,753 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4633705
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has opened a formal investigation into Insurance Ireland’s data pooling system.

The investigation will assess whether the association is operating a cartel with the conditions of access to its data pooling system. The Commission will look at whether these conditions restrict competition, which would be a breach of EU rules.

“Insurance is essential for all car drivers in Europe,” said Commissioner Margrethe Vestager today.

“We are investigating whether companies wishing to offer their services on the Irish motor insurance market may have been unfairly prevented from accessing a data pool managed by Insurance Ireland for its member companies.

“This could potentially reduce Irish drivers’ choice of motor insurance policies at competitive prices.”

The launch of this anti-trust investigation follows inspections carried out in July 2017 in the Irish motor insurance market. Antitrust investigations are designed to asses whether agreements of decisions of associations are anti-competitive.

‘Effective competition’

Insurance Ireland is an association that brings together a number of insurance firms in Ireland. It manages a database called InsuranceLink which contains information provided by member companies about insurance claims.

The Commission said the stated purpose of the system is to facilitate the detection of potentially fraudulent behaviour by claimants and to ensure the accuracy of information provided by potential customers to insurance companies and/or their agents.

“The Commission does not question that data pooling arrangements can contribute to effective competition. The participation in and access to a data pool by insurance service providers may directly benefit consumers in terms of ensuring more suitable products and competitive prices.”

The investigation will assess whether the conditions imposed on companies wishing to access this database may have put these companies at a competitive disadvantage on the Irish motor insurance market in comparison to companies that already have access to it.

If proven, the practices may breach EU competition rules which prohibit agreements between companies that prevent, restrict or distort competition within the EU single market.

Insurance Ireland has noted the decision to open a formal investigation and said it is important to note that the commission has not reached any conclusions or made any findings. 

“Insurance Ireland understands that the investigation is focused on the InsuranceLink database, which is a secure database that holds claims information as a tool to assist in fraud detection. InsuranceLink is accessed by Insurance Ireland members and non-members and has been in operation since 1988,” it said in a statement.

“Insurance Ireland is cooperating fully with the European Commission in its enquiries and is confident its practices are fully compliant with competition law.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie