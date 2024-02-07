Advertisement
File photo Shutterstock/diegorayaces
Waste Water

European Commission issues warning to Ireland over pumping waste water into sensitive areas

In Ireland, in eight areas with a population of more than 2,000 people, urban waste waters are not properly treated before being discharged, the Commission said today.
4
1.4k
54 minutes ago

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has given Ireland two months to respond to a letter of formal notice over discharges of waste water from urban areas into sensitive environments and, in some cases, without adequate treatment.

A report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last October outlined that over half of Ireland’s waste water discharges are not meeting EU standards. 

The European Commission has announced today that it is opening an infringment procedure by sending a letter of formal notice to Ireland for failing to fully comply with its obligations set out in the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive. 

The Directive aims to protect health and the environment by requiring that urban waste water is collected and treated before being discharged. 

In Ireland, in eight areas with a population of more than 2,000 people, urban waste waters are not properly treated before being discharged, the Commission said today.

A further three areas with a population of more than 10,000 are discharging waste water into sensitive areas without the more stringent treatment as required by the Directive.

The Commission said it is now sending a letter of formal notice to Ireland.

Ireland now has two months to respond and address the shortcomings raised by the Commission.

The Commission said that in the absence of a satisfactory response, it may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.

EPA report

According to the EPA’s Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2022 report, released today, 26 towns and villages in Ireland were discharging raw sewage daily up to the middle of last year.

Since then, new treatment plants have been completed at two of these location -  Kerrykeel, Co Donegal and Liscannor, Co Clare.

The EPA said that Uisce Éireann has committed to eliminating raw sewage discharges from the majority of these towns and villages by 2025.

  • Noteworthy want to investigate if delays in wastewater infrastructure upgrades are holding up rural development. Support this project here.

However, despite this, the EPA found that Uisce Éireann does not have clear plans to prevent pollution at some of the most significantly impacted water bodies in the country.

In October, Noteworthy, the investigative platform of The Journalreported that there are almost 40 locations around Ireland where raw or poorly-treated sewage is discharged directly into the environment, in many cases negatively affecting bathing water quality.

Uisce Éireann and the Department of the Environment have been contacted for comment. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     