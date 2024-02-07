European Commission issues warning to Ireland over pumping waste water into sensitive areas

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has given Ireland two months to respond to a letter of formal notice over discharges of waste water from urban areas into sensitive environments and, in some cases, without adequate treatment.

A report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last October outlined that over half of Ireland’s waste water discharges are not meeting EU standards.

The European Commission has announced today that it is opening an infringment procedure by sending a letter of formal notice to Ireland for failing to fully comply with its obligations set out in the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.

The Directive aims to protect health and the environment by requiring that urban waste water is collected and treated before being discharged.

In Ireland, in eight areas with a population of more than 2,000 people, urban waste waters are not properly treated before being discharged, the Commission said today.

A further three areas with a population of more than 10,000 are discharging waste water into sensitive areas without the more stringent treatment as required by the Directive.

The Commission said it is now sending a letter of formal notice to Ireland.

Ireland now has two months to respond and address the shortcomings raised by the Commission.

The Commission said that in the absence of a satisfactory response, it may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.

EPA report

According to the EPA’s Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2022 report, released today, 26 towns and villages in Ireland were discharging raw sewage daily up to the middle of last year.

Since then, new treatment plants have been completed at two of these location - Kerrykeel, Co Donegal and Liscannor, Co Clare.

The EPA said that Uisce Éireann has committed to eliminating raw sewage discharges from the majority of these towns and villages by 2025.

Noteworthy want to investigate if delays in wastewater infrastructure upgrades are holding up rural development. Support this project here.

However, despite this, the EPA found that Uisce Éireann does not have clear plans to prevent pollution at some of the most significantly impacted water bodies in the country.

In October, Noteworthy, the investigative platform of The Journal, reported that there are almost 40 locations around Ireland where raw or poorly-treated sewage is discharged directly into the environment, in many cases negatively affecting bathing water quality.

Uisce Éireann and the Department of the Environment have been contacted for comment.