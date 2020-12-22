EU Commission 'discourages' non-essential travel from UK but says outright bans should be lifted

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has moved to streamline the ban on travel from the UK to EU member states.

In a statement this afternoon, the commission said travel from Britain to member states should be “discouraged” due to fears about the mutant variant of coronavirus, but that outright bans on movement should be lifted.

It recommended a joint approach from EU members after individual countries imposed emergency restrictions on Monday.

The most dramatic action had come from France, which closed its border to lorries crossing the Channel, leading to more than 1,500 HGVs being trapped in Kent.

The new EU-wide approach recommended by the commission would, however, allow essential travel, and would encourage the facilitation of the transit of passengers.

Flight and train bans “should be discontinued given the need to ensure essential travel and avoid supply chain disruptions”, the commission said.

🔵 Recommendation by @EU_Commission to ensure coordinated approach to 🇬🇧 travel restrictions:



➡️Non-essential travel discouraged, but transit should be facilitated.

➡️Flight & train bans should stop: need to avoid supply chain disruption.https://t.co/4oSbI7MbCo#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hLLKTxruOD — Daniel Ferrie 🇪🇺 (@DanielFerrie) December 22, 2020

EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said “member states should take coordinated action to discourage non-essential travel between the UK and the EU”.

But “at the same time, blanket travel bans should not prevent thousands of EU and UK citizens from returning to their homes”.

Transport commissioner Adina Valean said: “Within the EU, it is crucial that transport workers are exempted from any restrictive measures.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Talks between the UK and France to resolve the crisis at the Channel have included discussions on testing HGV drivers.

The EU’s recommendation suggested rapid tests should be used to avoid disruption.