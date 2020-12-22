#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 December 2020
EU Commission 'discourages' non-essential travel from UK but says outright bans should be lifted

The European Commission has said this afternoon that blanket travel bans should not be used.

By Press Association Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 2:06 PM
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has moved to streamline the ban on travel from the UK to EU member states.

In a statement this afternoon, the commission said travel from Britain to member states should be “discouraged” due to fears about the mutant variant of coronavirus, but that outright bans on movement should be lifted.

It recommended a joint approach from EU members after individual countries imposed emergency restrictions on Monday.

The most dramatic action had come from France, which closed its border to lorries crossing the Channel, leading to more than 1,500 HGVs being trapped in Kent.

The new EU-wide approach recommended by the commission would, however, allow essential travel, and would encourage the facilitation of the transit of passengers.

Flight and train bans “should be discontinued given the need to ensure essential travel and avoid supply chain disruptions”, the commission said.

EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said “member states should take coordinated action to discourage non-essential travel between the UK and the EU”.

But “at the same time, blanket travel bans should not prevent thousands of EU and UK citizens from returning to their homes”.

Transport commissioner Adina Valean said: “Within the EU, it is crucial that transport workers are exempted from any restrictive measures.”

Talks between the UK and France to resolve the crisis at the Channel have included discussions on testing HGV drivers.

The EU’s recommendation suggested rapid tests should be used to avoid disruption.

