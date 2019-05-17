Meet your candidates: The Midlands North West European hopefuls answer the big questions of the campaign

WITH FOUR SEATS available, 17 candidates are vying for a seat in the Midlands North West constituency.
Independent representative Marian Harkin is the only MEP not seeking re-election. She has represented the area as an MEP since 2004.
The four candidates elected to the European Parliament will represent Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Galway, Mayo, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath.
Candidates
Questions
In advance of the vote, TheJournal.ie asked all 17 candidates their position on nine of the most topical issues arising during this election period. All the candidates who answered TheJournal.ie‘s audit are featured in each of the articles below.
Achievements
What’s the one thing you think you could realistically achieve at European level that would affect people’s day-to-day life in Ireland?
Brexit
Do you want Brexit to happen? Should Ireland make concessions on the backstop?
EU Army
Are you in favour of an EU Army?
Daylight Savings
Are you in favour of scrapping Daylight Savings Time? If so, would you stick with wintertime or summertime?
Corporation Tax
Do you want Ireland to maintain its current corporation tax regime?
Climate Change
Should Ireland increase its carbon tax? What other climate change measures should Ireland introduce?
Immigration
Should Ireland increase the number of asylum seekers and refugees it takes in annually to share the burden more with EU countries most impacted by the migrant crisis?
Farming
What would you change about Europe’s agricultural policy?
The Future
If elected, do you promise to sit for the entire five-year term?
