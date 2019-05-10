This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 10 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fine Gael candidates in the lead in each European constituency, new opinion poll finds

The numbers currently look good for Frances Fitzgerald, Sean Kelly and Mairead McGuinness.

By Sean Murray Friday 10 May 2019, 7:35 AM
30 minutes ago 2,797 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4627883
Fine Gael election candidates
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Fine Gael election candidates
Fine Gael election candidates
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WITH TWO WEEKS to go until election day, a new opinion poll shows Fine Gael candidates on top in each of the constituencies for the upcoming European elections.

The poll, from Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI and based on first preference votes excluding the undecided, shows incumbent Fine Gael MEPs Mairead McGuinness and Seán Kelly leading the way in Midlands South West and South, on 26% and 18% respectively.

In Dublin, former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald leads on 22%, four points ahead of Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews in second place.

Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan – who is seeking re-election in the capital – is currently in third place on 13%, followed by Independents4Change TD Clare Daly on 10% and Green Party’s Ciarán Cuffe on 9%. 

Labour’s Alex White polled at 8% while Fine Gael’s Mark Durkan is on 7%. 

Below Kelly in Ireland South, the field is also very competitive. Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada is on 14%, Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher is on 13%, while FG’s Deirdre Clune and FF’s Malcolm Byrne are on 10%. 

Andrew Doyle, also running on the Fine Gael ticket, is on 9% while Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace is on 8%. 

In Midlands North West, McGuinness has a strong lead on the rest with independent Luke Ming Flanagan second with 16%. 

Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy is on 14%, with Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh on 11%. 

Independent Peter Casey is on 9%, with Fianna Fail’s Brendan Smith on 8% and Anne Rabbitte on 5%. 

There are three seats up for grabs in Dublin. Four seats are available in Ireland South and Midlands North West.

However, when the UK leaves the EU, Ireland is due to be allocated further MEP seats with whoever comes in fourth place in Dublin and fifth place in Ireland South then granted a seat. 

The opinion poll was conducted this week on a sample of 500 voters in each of the three constituencies. The margin error is +/- 4.4%.

The European elections will take place alongside the local elections and divorce referendum on 24 May. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie