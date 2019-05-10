Fine Gael candidates in the lead in each European constituency, new opinion poll finds

WITH TWO WEEKS to go until election day, a new opinion poll shows Fine Gael candidates on top in each of the constituencies for the upcoming European elections.

The poll, from Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI and based on first preference votes excluding the undecided, shows incumbent Fine Gael MEPs Mairead McGuinness and Seán Kelly leading the way in Midlands South West and South, on 26% and 18% respectively.

In Dublin, former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald leads on 22%, four points ahead of Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews in second place.

Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan – who is seeking re-election in the capital – is currently in third place on 13%, followed by Independents4Change TD Clare Daly on 10% and Green Party’s Ciarán Cuffe on 9%.

Labour’s Alex White polled at 8% while Fine Gael’s Mark Durkan is on 7%.

Below Kelly in Ireland South, the field is also very competitive. Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada is on 14%, Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher is on 13%, while FG’s Deirdre Clune and FF’s Malcolm Byrne are on 10%.

Andrew Doyle, also running on the Fine Gael ticket, is on 9% while Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace is on 8%.

In Midlands North West, McGuinness has a strong lead on the rest with independent Luke Ming Flanagan second with 16%.

Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy is on 14%, with Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh on 11%.

Independent Peter Casey is on 9%, with Fianna Fail’s Brendan Smith on 8% and Anne Rabbitte on 5%.

There are three seats up for grabs in Dublin. Four seats are available in Ireland South and Midlands North West.

However, when the UK leaves the EU, Ireland is due to be allocated further MEP seats with whoever comes in fourth place in Dublin and fifth place in Ireland South then granted a seat.

The opinion poll was conducted this week on a sample of 500 voters in each of the three constituencies. The margin error is +/- 4.4%.

The European elections will take place alongside the local elections and divorce referendum on 24 May.