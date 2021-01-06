#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 January 2021
European Medicines Agency meets again to discuss Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

The EMA also met on Monday, but a decision on approval was not reached.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 10:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/hedgehog94
THE EU’S DRUG regulator is meeting for the second time this morning to discuss whether to authorise Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. 

If approved, it would be the second coronavirus vaccine given the green light by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved for use in December.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency brought forward an initial meeting on Moderna’s vaccine to Monday but it proved inconclusive, with the EMA calling for more information.

“The meeting of EMA’s human medicines committee to discuss COVID-19 vaccine Moderna has started. We will communicate the outcome,” the EMA said on Twitter earlier today.

The agency said that its “experts are working hard to clarify all outstanding issues with the company”.

European Council chief Charles Michel said yesterday that the EU could authorise its second vaccine “in the coming hours”, adding that leaders would hold a virtual summit on the health crisis later this month.

“Even if it’s not certain, we hope that in the coming hours a second vaccine will be agreed on,” Michel told a Lisbon press conference to mark Portugal taking over the rotating EU presidency.

Michel said that delivering vaccines to the EU’s almost 450 million people was a “gigantic challenge”.

But he insisted that “alongside member states, the European Commission is working night and day to make sure we can increase the number of vaccines available” – while “respecting the independence of the medicines agency”.

National capitals have however been pressuring the EMA to issue a green light for the vaccine from Moderna as other nations such as the UK, the US and Israel press ahead.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only jab currently authorised for use in the European Union since its fast-track authorisation by the EMA on December 21.

The United States uses it alongside the Moderna vaccine, while the UK as of Monday also started using one by UK pharmaceuticals giant, AstraZeneca.

The EU began vaccinations on December 27, with the Netherlands on Wednesday becoming the final country in the bloc to start an inoculation programme.

