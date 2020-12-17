#Open journalism No news is bad news

European Parliament sets Sunday deadline for approving post-Brexit trade deal

Several Brexit deadlines have come and gone but this move adds extra pressure to ongoing negotiations.

By Adam Daly Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 12:26 PM
Image: AP/PA Images
THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT has said it will not ratify any post-Brexit trade deal by the end of the year if they cannot access its text by Sunday.

The declaration from the Conference of Presidents, initiated by Spanish member Iratxe Garcia Perez, states they are ready to hold an extraordinary session at the end of December if an agreement is reached by midnight on Sunday, 21 December.

It also calls for a provisional text of the Brexit agreement to be made available to European Parliament members as soon as possible.

The declaration acknowledges the “exceptional nature” of the proceedings and commends the “dedicated and professional work” of Brexit negotiators in the UK and EU.

It also welcomes efforts to avoid a no-deal scenario and “the huge negative impact it would have on citizens and businesses”.

Earlier, The European Union’s lead negotiator Michel Barnier said good progress had been made in in talks on a post-Brexit trade deal but the “last stumbling blocks remain”. 

Barnier has been holding talks with the UK team led by Lord Frost in an effort to reach a late deal before the current arrangements expire at the end of the year.

He briefed European Parliament leaders this morning about the state of the talks, which he said were in the “final stretch”.

He said a deal will only be signed if it protects EU interests and principles.

The talks were given the green light to continue on Sunday following a meeting between Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

But time is running short for a deal to be reached by negotiators, backed by national leaders and then approved by MPs and MEPs.

MPs have been put on standby to be recalled if a trade deal is secured as they prepare to finish up for Christmas. 

UK minister for the cabinet office Michael Gove told MPs: “Intensive talks are ongoing with both negotiating teams working day and night to reach a deal.

“We’re going the extra mile in continuing the negotiations to see whether or not an agreement can be reached and we will continue to keep Parliament informed on our progress.”

He added: “Even if sometimes results are coming later than we might have wanted, I know we will be doing everything in order to secure a good free trade agreement in the interests of the whole United Kingdom.”

Gove said if there is a deal “we will request that the House returns in order to make sure that we can legislate effectively, and we believe we can pass the necessary legislation before December 31 to give businesses legal certainty for the future”.

- With reporting from PA

