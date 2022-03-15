#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 March 2022
Three European prime ministers are travelling to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy

This is the first visit by foreign leaders to Ukraine’s besieged capital since the invasion began.

By AFP Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 4:27 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

THE POLISH, CZECH and Slovenian prime ministers are travelling to Kyiv by train today in the first visit by foreign leaders to Ukraine’s besieged capital since Russia invaded last month.

The visit comes as Russia pummels targets across Ukraine including Kyiv, which has nearly been encircled by Moscow troops, and as Russia and Ukraine are due to resume talks in an attempt to end the nearly three-week war.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa are visiting as “representatives” of the European Union and are due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Polish government said in a statement.

“In such crucial times for the world, it is our duty to be in the place where history is being made,” Morawiecki said in a Facebook post.

“Because this is not about us, it is about the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny,” he said.

The government statement said that the visit had been organised “in agreement” with European Council chief Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society,” the statement said.

Top Polish government official Michal Dworczyk said the train crossed into Ukraine at around 7.30am. 

The group passed Lviv at around 11am. 

The trio is accompanied by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s populist right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, and will also meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal.

“Europe must send a strong signal for peace!” Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller tweeted.

 © AFP 2022

