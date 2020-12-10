ECB adds €500 billion to €1.35 trillion emergency stimulus package, extending it into 2022

THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL Bank has increased its €1.35 trillion emergency bond-buying programme by €500 billion and extended it into March 2022.

The move was announced this afternoon following a meeting of the ECB’s governing council in Frankfurt.

In a statement following the meeting, the ECB said, “The Governing Council decided to increase the envelope of the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) by €500 billion to a total of €1,850 billion.

“It also extended the horizon for net purchases under the PEPP to at least the end of March 2022. In any case, the Governing Council will conduct net purchases until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over.”

Rolled out in April, the main goals of the PEPP are to keep down borrowing costs for member states economies to prevent a pandemic-linked credit crisis across the single currency area.

The strategy behind the PEPP is to buy up large tranches of mostly government to create a baseline of demand for government debt.

It has helped prevent member states like Italy and Spain — both of which have high levels of historic debt — from being shut out of international debt markets at a time when they need to borrow to fund emergency government programmes.

The ECB has also snapped up more of than half of the €21.5 billion in Irish government bonds issued in 2020.

Necessitated by gloomy economic forecasts, this morning’s move has been long-signalled.

In September, ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that the rise in Covid case numbers across Europe in the third quarter of the year “and the associated intensification of containment measures are weighing on activity”.

Lagarde will speak about the decision at a press conference at 1.30pm Irish time.

More to follow….