This is Ireland's entry for Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam

Last year’s contest was cancelled for the first time in its 65-year history.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 26 Feb 2021, 9:26 AM
Source: Eurovision Song Contest/YouTube

IRELAND’S EUROVISION ENTRY has been released ahead of this year’s contest in May. 

Dublin singer-songwriter Lesley Roy is will perform Maps when the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. 

Roy wrote the song along with a number of other producers with the video filmed in the Wicklow mountains. 

Last year’s Eurovision was due to take place in Rotterdam following the Netherlands’ victory in 2019 but the contest was cancelled for the first time in its 65-year history due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers have said that this year’s contest will go ahead without an in-person audience but with most of the performers hopefully taking to the stage in Rotterdam. 

If there are countries who cannot travel to Rotterdam the artist can use a recorded performance as their entry. 

Ireland will first have to compete in one of the two semi-finals on 18 and 20 May, with the final taking place on 22 May. 

Roy was due to perform Story of My Life in last year’s event but will instead perform the new number. 

Speaking today, she said that she is “thrilled to see this project through”. 

“I’m working each day towards representing Ireland in whatever version of Eurovision goes ahead in May. It’s a true honour and I want to have the best time I possibly can on the stage for Ireland,” she said.

“This has been a year in the making and I’m thrilled to finally get it out there for everyone to hear. Maps was specifically written for Eurovision. It’s heartfelt, it’s uplifting, and I hope people love it.”

Rónán Duffy
