Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 9 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Andres Poveda
# Your Say
Poll: Do you think Ireland will make it through to the Eurovision final?
Wild Youth are in tonight’s semi-final.
920
2
10 minutes ago

NO COUNTRY HAS won more Eurovision Song Contest titles than Ireland, and yet…

In the last ten years, only one Irish contestant has even made it as far as the final, when Ryan O’Shaughnessy finished in 16th place with ‘Together’.

This year the responsibility falls on Dublin rock band Wild Youth, whose balled We Are One is a stadium anthem bearing a message of positivity and inclusion. 

Eurovision Song Contest / YouTube

Tonight the band will compete in the semi-final of the contest in the hopes of making Saturday’s final in Liverpool. We want to know if you think they’ll make it through.

Do you think Wild Youth will make it to the Eurovision final?


Poll Results:

No (154)
Yes (36)


Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     