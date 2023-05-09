Poll: Do you think Ireland will make it through to the Eurovision final?

NO COUNTRY HAS won more Eurovision Song Contest titles than Ireland, and yet…

In the last ten years, only one Irish contestant has even made it as far as the final, when Ryan O’Shaughnessy finished in 16th place with ‘Together’.

Advertisement

This year the responsibility falls on Dublin rock band Wild Youth, whose balled We Are One is a stadium anthem bearing a message of positivity and inclusion.

Tonight the band will compete in the semi-final of the contest in the hopes of making Saturday’s final in Liverpool. We want to know if you think they’ll make it through.

Do you think Wild Youth will make it to the Eurovision final?

