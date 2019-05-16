This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Disappointment as Ireland fails to qualify for Eurovision final in Tel Aviv

Sarah McTernan represented her country in this evening’s semi-final.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 16 May 2019, 10:10 PM
22 minutes ago 17,256 Views 92 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4639020

2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv Sarah McTernan on stage in Tel Aviv. Source: DPA/PA Images

IRELAND HAS FAILED to qualify for Saturday’s Eurovision final in Tel Aviv.

Sarah McTernan represented her country in this evening’s semi-final but her entry titled 22 failed to make the top 10 tonight and progress to the weekend’s final. 

Eighteen nations took part this evening and ten qualifiers were announced in no particular order.

The Co Clare native was the second to perform on the night and was joined on stage for the her synth-pop number with two backing dancers holding milkshakes.

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

Another semi-final took place on Tuesday, with Iceland’s “anti-capitalist, BDSM, techno-dystopian, performance art collective” among those to make an impression. 

The top ten from each night’s selection go through to join the Eurovision ‘big five’ plus hosts Israel in the final.

This year’s Eurovision takes place despite calls for a boycott of the event both in Ireland and abroad. 

The final takes place on Saturday at 8pm.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

