Disappointment as Ireland fails to qualify for Eurovision final in Tel Aviv

Sarah McTernan on stage in Tel Aviv. Source: DPA/PA Images

IRELAND HAS FAILED to qualify for Saturday’s Eurovision final in Tel Aviv.

Sarah McTernan represented her country in this evening’s semi-final but her entry titled 22 failed to make the top 10 tonight and progress to the weekend’s final.

Eighteen nations took part this evening and ten qualifiers were announced in no particular order.

The Co Clare native was the second to perform on the night and was joined on stage for the her synth-pop number with two backing dancers holding milkshakes.

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

Another semi-final took place on Tuesday, with Iceland’s “anti-capitalist, BDSM, techno-dystopian, performance art collective” among those to make an impression.

The top ten from each night’s selection go through to join the Eurovision ‘big five’ plus hosts Israel in the final.

This year’s Eurovision takes place despite calls for a boycott of the event both in Ireland and abroad.

The final takes place on Saturday at 8pm.

