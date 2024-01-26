Poll: Will you watch tonight's Eurosong contest?

EUROVISION SEASON IS on us again as six artists will battle it out tonight in the hopes of representing Ireland at this year’s contest.

The contenders are Erica-Cody, AILSHA, JyellowL, Isabella Kearney, Bambie Thug, and Next in Line.

Ahead of tonight, Erica-Cody and Bambie Thug told The Journal Israel should not be allowed to compete this year because of the state’s actions in Gaza

There has been an ongoing campaign by activists demanding that Ireland boycott Eurovision in protest over Israel’s involvement.

You can catch the Late Late Eurosong Special tonight at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.

So today we’re asking, will you watch tonight’s Eurosong contest?

