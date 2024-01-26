Advertisement
Bambie Thug wins contest to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2024

The 2024 competition will be held in Malmö, Sweden in May.
BAMBIE THUG HAS won tonight’s Eurosong contest to represent Ireland at the 2024 Eurovision.

Winning song “Doomsday Blue” garnered eight points from the international jury, 12 points from the national jury, and 12 points from the public vote.

Six acts competed this evening on The Late Late Show for the spot: AILSHA, Bambie Thug, Erica-Cody, Isabella Kearney, JyellowL, and Next in Line.

Eurovision 2024 is set to be held in Malmö, Sweden.

The Journal reported earlier this month that RTÉ had received hundreds of emails calling on the broadcaster to boycott Eurovision due to Israel’s participation.

Eurovision has been the focus of protests for many years over Israel’s involvement in the competition, but calls for countries to take a stance have ramped up this year over Israel’s bombardment of Gaza since October, with more than 25,000 people killed.

Speaking at a press event in RTÉ ahead of the Eurosong contest, Bambie Thug, along with Erica-Cody, took the view that Israel should not be allowed to compete.

The winning Cork-born artist received more than a million streams on Spotify last year. 

