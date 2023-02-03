Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 4 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
ANDRES POVEDA
# eurovision 2023
Eurosong result: Dublin band Wild Youth to represent Ireland at Eurovision
The song contest will take place in Liverpool on 13 May.
19.4k
22
1 hour ago

WILD YOUTH HAS been chosen as Ireland’s official bid for success in the Eurovision Song Contest this year with their song ‘We Are One’.

Six contenders battled it out in the Eurosong contest during tonight’s Late Late Show.

It was a particularly tight competition between Dublin band Wild Youth and fellow contestant Connolly, who came second with her song ‘Midnight Summer Night’.

The other entries were ‘Down In The Rain’ by K Muni & ND, ‘Hawaii’ by Public Image Limited, ‘Too Good For Your Love’ by ADGY, and ‘Wild’ by Leila Jane.

The Late Late Show / YouTube

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool on 13 May. The United Kingdom finished second behind Ukraine in last year’s contest, and took on hosting duties while Ukraine remains under attack by Russia. Russia, meanwhile, remains banned from the competition.

Ireland have only made it past the semi-finals once since 2013, and we’re facing some unfavourable odds this year too.

Our entrant will take part in the first semi-final on Tuesday May 9 this year, which is the heat that UK voters – often quite Irish-friendly – will not be allowed to vote in.

Read Next
Related Reads
Eurovision: Steps now being taken to remove Russia from future contests, EBU boss says

Tonight’s winner of the national song contest was chosen by a combination of public vote and votes from both a national and international jury.

Last year’s Irish entry, ‘That’s Rich’ by Brooke Scullion, faltered at the semi-final hurdle. 

With reporting by Carl Kinsella 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
22
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     