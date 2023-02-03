Eurosong result: Dublin band Wild Youth to represent Ireland at Eurovision

WILD YOUTH HAS been chosen as Ireland’s official bid for success in the Eurovision Song Contest this year with their song ‘We Are One’.

Six contenders battled it out in the Eurosong contest during tonight’s Late Late Show.

It was a particularly tight competition between Dublin band Wild Youth and fellow contestant Connolly, who came second with her song ‘Midnight Summer Night’.

The other entries were ‘Down In The Rain’ by K Muni & ND, ‘Hawaii’ by Public Image Limited, ‘Too Good For Your Love’ by ADGY, and ‘Wild’ by Leila Jane.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool on 13 May. The United Kingdom finished second behind Ukraine in last year’s contest, and took on hosting duties while Ukraine remains under attack by Russia. Russia, meanwhile, remains banned from the competition.

Ireland have only made it past the semi-finals once since 2013, and we’re facing some unfavourable odds this year too.

Our entrant will take part in the first semi-final on Tuesday May 9 this year, which is the heat that UK voters – often quite Irish-friendly – will not be allowed to vote in.

Tonight’s winner of the national song contest was chosen by a combination of public vote and votes from both a national and international jury.

Last year’s Irish entry, ‘That’s Rich’ by Brooke Scullion, faltered at the semi-final hurdle.

With reporting by Carl Kinsella