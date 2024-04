THE ORGANISERS OF the Eurovision Song Contest have said that ‘online abuse, hate speech or harassment’ of some of this year’s entries is ‘unacceptable and totally unfair’.

European Broadcaster Union Director General Jean Philip De Tender released a statement today following what he called “targeted social media campaigns against some of our participating artists”.

The statement comes following calls from Palestinian solidarity groups and others to boycott this year’s Eurovision due to Israel participating, despite the ongoing war in Gaza.

In March, Ireland Eurovision entry Bambie Thug released a joint statement along with eight other entrants saying that they would participate in the competition.

The entrants called “for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages”.

“We stand united against all forms of hate, including antisemitism and islamophobia,” they said.

“We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections.

We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy.

Previously, 450 British groups and individuals said they wanted a boycott of the event in solidarity with Palestine.

Bambie Thug has also come under pressure domestically, with a number of solidarity groups calling for a boycott.

In his statement today, De Tender said he “acknowledges the depth of feeling and the strong opinions that this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – set against the backdrop of a terrible war in the Middle East – has provoked”.

“We understand that people will want to engage in debate and express their deeply held views on this matter. We have all been affected by the images, stories and the unquestionable pain suffered by those in Israel and in Gaza.”

De Tender said however that the “decision to include any broadcaster, including the Israeli’ broadcaster Kan, in the Eurovision Song Contest is the sole responsibility of the EBU’s governing bodies and not that of the individual artists”.

He said he wanted to address “the targeted social media campaigns against some of our participating artists”.

“These artists come to Eurovision to share their music, culture, and the universal message of unity through the language of music,” he said.

“While we strongly support freedom of speech and the right to express opinions in a democratic society, we firmly oppose any form of online abuse, hate speech, or harassment directed at our artists or any individuals associated with the contest,” he said.

This is unacceptable and totally unfair, given the artists have no role in this decision.

He said the EBU would “continue to work closely with all stakeholders to promote the values of respect, inclusivity, and understanding, both online and offline”.

“We urge everyone to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue and support the artists who are working tirelessly – on what is a music and entertainment show – to share their music with the world.”

At least 33,175 people, most of them women and children, have died in Gaza since Israel launched its attack there, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory.

There have also been warnings from the UN and others of a famine imminent in the enclave.

The war was sparked by the 7 October attack against Israel by Hamas militants that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.The militants also took more than 250 Israeli and foreign hostages.

With reporting from AFP