Ireland (and Dustin) have gone home but the Eurovision continues in Liverpool tonight

Daragh Brophy reports from Liverpool:

IRELAND MAY HAVE exited at the first hurdle, but the Eurovision Song Contest is continuing tonight in the Liverpool Arena in front of around 6,000 fans and a global TV audience.

16 countries are competing for the remaining ten spots in Saturday’s grand final.

Tuesday’s first semi-final was regarded as the more difficult draw due to the presence of favourites like Sweden, Finland and Norway.

In terms of acts to look out for this evening, Austria’s entry from the duo of Teya & Salena – ‘Who the Hell is Edgar’ – has been a fan favourite here in Liverpool this week.

Australia’s entry (yes, Australia are still in the Eurovision) from prog rockers Voyager has also been going down well in the arena during dress rehearsals.

The UK is hosting the contest this year on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine and, as on Tuesday, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanini is on hosting duties alongside Alesha Dixon and Hannah Waddingham.

Ireland’s Wild Youth bowed out on Tuesday night after failing to generate the required support in the public vote for one of the spots in the final.

With the exception of one year, Ireland have now failed to qualify from the weekday event in every contest held since 2013.

Responding yesterday to criticism of our continuing dismal spell at the contest, RTE’s head of delegation for the Eurovision, Michael Kealy, blamed “chronic underfunding” of the national broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Dustin the Turkey will not be making a return cameo in tonight’s contest.

Ireland’s 2008 entrant to the contest made a brief appearance bantering with the hosts on Tuesday night, but has not resurfaced during the various dress rehearsals for tonight’s event.