Eurovision: Ireland's Lesley Roy has failed to qualify for this Saturday's song contest final

IRELAND’S LESLEY ROY has failed to qualify for this Saturday’s Eurovision final.

Roy had faced stiff competition from acts from 15 other nations in a bid to make it to the final with her song Maps.

Despite a stellar performance, Roy won’t be competing at this weekend’s final.

She had also been due to represent Ireland at last year’s event, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Eurovision is being held this year under strict public health guidelines in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Of the 16 acts tonight, only 10 have made it to the final.

Qualifying at Ireland’s expense were Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine.

The second semi-final will be broadcast on RTÉ this Thursday, with the final kicking off on both RTÉ and BBC at 8pm this Saturday evening.