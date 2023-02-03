Advertisement

Friday 3 February 2023
# eurosong
Poll: Do you watch the Eurovision?
Let us know.
1 hour ago

TONIGHT THE NATION will find out who will be representing us at the Eurovision this year. 

The winning song that will go on to the semi-finals will be chosen by a combination of public vote, national jury and international jury, with The Late Late Show Eurosong Special kicking off at 9.35pm tonight.  

This morning we want to know: Do you watch the Eurovision?


Poll Results:

No interest (596)
Yes - every year (232)
Occasionally (206)
Rarely (200)




Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
