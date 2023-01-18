High-powered EV chargers to be installed every 60km along all main roads under new Govt plan

HIGH-POWERED ELECTRIC vehicle chargers will be installed every 60 kilometres along all main road networks, under new plans going to Cabinet today.

Transport Eamon Ryan will bring the EV Charging Infrastructure Strategy 2022 – 2025 and Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy to Cabinet today.

The memo for the EV charging system plan sets out a roadmap for the delivery of Ireland’s publicly funded charging infrastructure over the next three years.

The Journal reported last year how just 33 electric vehicle charge points were approved under a scheme announced three years ago that was intended to develop up to 200 charge points per annum.

It was dubbed “ridiculously low” by those in opposition, with the minister promising a new plan in the new year.

The strategy set for Cabinet approval today provides a fund of €100 million for the new public charging infrastructure, which will be rolled out to complement home charging, which currently accounts for the vast majority of charging.

The aim of the public infrastructure is to assure car users of the feasibility of switching to an EV over the coming years, it is understood.

Alongside the memo on EV chargers, the minister will also bring a memo to Cabinet on the Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area for 2022 to 2042.

It sets out transport planning policy for the region which comprises the counties of Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

The strategy is divided into three phases – the first up to 2030 with the National Development Plan, the second phase from 2031 to 2036 and the third phase from 2037 to 2042.

It includes plans for major infrastructure projects such as BusConnects, DART+ and MetroLink. It will be laid before the Oireachtas and will be published by the National Transport Authority early next week.