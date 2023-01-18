Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 18 January 2023 Dublin: 1°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# electric vehicles
High-powered EV chargers to be installed every 60km along all main roads under new Govt plan
€100 million fund to provide chargers along the main road network.
3.6k
9
1 hour ago

HIGH-POWERED ELECTRIC vehicle chargers will be installed every 60 kilometres along all main road networks, under new plans going to Cabinet today. 

Transport Eamon Ryan will bring the EV Charging Infrastructure Strategy 2022 – 2025 and Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy to Cabinet today.

The memo for the EV charging system plan sets out a roadmap for the delivery of Ireland’s publicly funded charging infrastructure over the next three years.

The Journal reported last year how just 33 electric vehicle charge points were approved under a scheme announced three years ago that was intended to develop up to 200 charge points per annum.

It was dubbed “ridiculously low” by those in opposition, with the minister promising a new plan in the new year. 

The strategy set for Cabinet approval today provides a fund of €100 million for the new public charging infrastructure, which will be rolled out to complement home charging, which currently accounts for the vast majority of charging.

The aim of the public infrastructure is to assure car users of the feasibility of switching to an EV over the coming years, it is understood. 

Alongside the memo on EV chargers, the minister will also bring a memo to Cabinet on the Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area for 2022 to 2042. 

Read Next
Related Reads
Congestions charges can't be ruled out as Taoiseach says Govt won't curtail car ownership

It sets out transport planning policy for the region which comprises the counties of Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

The strategy is divided into three phases – the first up to 2030 with the National Development Plan, the second phase from 2031 to 2036 and the third phase from 2037 to 2042.

It includes plans for major infrastructure projects such as BusConnects, DART+ and MetroLink. It will be laid before the Oireachtas and will be published by the National Transport Authority early next week.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Christina Finn
christinafinn@thejournal.ie
@christinafinn8
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     