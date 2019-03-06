Evacuation after suspicious package found at University of Glasgow

A SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE has been discovered at the University of Glasgow a day after explosive devices were found at three London transport centres.

Several buildings on the Scottish university’s campus, including the mailroom, were evacuated “as a precautionary measure” after the package was found this afternoon.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson of Police Scotland has said “the package was not opened and no one was injured”.

Bomb-disposal experts later performed a controlled explosion on the item, police have said.

Police have said it is too early to say if there is a connection to the devices sent to London transport hubs yesterday. Sky News in the UK has reported that the package “looks to be linked” to those devices, according to sources.

Met police yesterday launched a terrorism investigation after three small explosive devices were reported at a building near Heathrow Airport, London City Aviation House and the mail room of Waterloo station in London city centre.

Officers are exploring the possibility that the three packages came from Ireland.

The packages – all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags – were assessed by specialist officers and found to be small improvised explosive devices.

The devices, at the early stage of the investigation, appeared capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened.

Gardaí confirmed to TheJournal.ie yesterday evening that they were helping the Met Police with their investigations.

Dean Haydon, Britain’s senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, has said that no sender had been identified and that no group had claimed responsibility.

“We are talking to our Irish counterparts but at the moment there’s nothing to indicate motivation of the sender or ideology, so I cannot confirm at the moment if it’s connected to any Ireland-related terrorist groups”.

With reporting from Associated Press