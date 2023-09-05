Evan Ferguson ruled out of France and Netherlands games

EVAN FERGUSON HAS been ruled out of Stephen Kenny’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games due to injury.

A tweet from the @IrelandFootball account stated, ‘After an assessment from the Irish medical team, he has been ruled out of both matches,’ robbing Ireland of their in-form striker for the visit to France on Thursday and Sunday’s game at home against The Netherlands.

Advertisement

𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 | Ferguson ruled out of @EURO2024 qualifiers



The @OfficialBHAFC striker has been ruled out following an injury sustained in the win over Newcastle United



After an assessment from the Irish medical team, he has been ruled out of both matches pic.twitter.com/c7e5EJDgi5 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) September 5, 2023 Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 / Twitter

Ferguson appeared to be moving slightly gingerly as he came off after scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle on Saturday.

Written by Declan Bogue and posted on the42.ie