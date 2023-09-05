Advertisement

Tuesday 5 September 2023
James Crombie/INPHO Evan Ferguson is out through injury.
# FAI
Evan Ferguson ruled out of France and Netherlands games
Assessment by Ireland medical team revealed the grim news.
12 minutes ago

EVAN FERGUSON HAS been ruled out of Stephen Kenny’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games due to injury. 

A tweet from the @IrelandFootball account stated, ‘After an assessment from the Irish medical team, he has been ruled out of both matches,’ robbing Ireland of their in-form striker for the visit to France on Thursday and Sunday’s game at home against The Netherlands. 

Ferguson appeared to be moving slightly gingerly as he came off after scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle on Saturday. 

Written by Declan Bogue and posted on the42.ie

