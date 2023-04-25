Ireland’s Evan Ferguson signs new long-term contract at Brighton

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
EVAN FERGUSON HAS signed another contract extension at Brighton, his second deal with the club in just over six months.
The striker’s new deal runs until 2028.
Ferguson penned a professional contract running to 2026 when he turned 18 last October, and has now further extended that deal with improved terms.
We're delighted to announce that Evan Ferguson has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a contract that runs until 2028! 😁🇮🇪— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 25, 2023
The renewal is both a reward for Ferguson’s breakout season and a means of Brighton protecting his transfer value, as the teenager has caught the attention of England’s top sides – most notably Manchester United - along with clubs from La Liga and the Bundesliga.
Brighton acknowledge that there are very few young talents across Europe as rare as Ferguson: his age belies both his goalscoring record and all-round game. Since breaking into the team on a regular basis since the mid-season break for the World Cup, Ferguson has scored seven goals across the Premier League and FA Cup, and provided another two assists.
He has also made his full, senior international debut for Ireland, scoring in his first start against Latvia last month.
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi says Ferguson has an extremely high ceiling.
“Evan’s contract extension is great news,” de Zerbi said.
“He trains and plays like a senior player with many years of experience and has become an important member of the squad.
“The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe.”
Brighton yesterday announced a new deal for Irish U21 international Andrew Moran, who has signed on with the club until 2027.
Updated at 5.15pm with confirmation of Ferguson contract.
