Evelyn Cusack asks people to stop sharing 'crazy' and 'irresponsible' fake weather warnings

A Status Orange wind warning is in place in the Republic of Ireland.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place in the Republic of Ireland.

MEMBERS OF THE public have been advised not to share fake weather warnings as Storm Brendan hits Ireland.

Evelyn Cusack, Met Éireann’s head of forecasting, said a number of fake warnings, including some false Status Red warnings, have recently been shared on social media.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for the entire country until 3pm; the warning will remain in place for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry until 9pm.

A Status Red marine warning is also in place in all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish sea, with violent storm force winds expected.

Speaking on RTÉ Today with Sean O’Rourke, Cusack said people have been sharing content, such as videos and graphs, that isn’t scientifically proven.

“There’s some really crazy stuff out there and it’s very irresponsible,” Cusack said.

She added that people should get their information from reputable sources such as Met Éireann, local authorities, the gardaí and the Coast Guard.

“The Met Éireann warnings are out, we have spent the last two days considering this very carefully. We have a full team of people here with the best high-resolution model.

“Maybe some people think they are better at forecasting (the weather) by looking out their window than the full team at Met Éireann. We run a 24/7 operation paid for by the citizens of Ireland so I’m actually astounded,” Cusack said.

ESB Networks has said around 48,000 homes and businesses are without power as a result of Storm Brendan, with the southwest the worst affected area.

Gusts of up to 119km/h have been recorded in Co Cork, and a number of flights to and from Shannon Airport have been cancelled.