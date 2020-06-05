Your evening longread: How the 'Apple of pot' failed

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Now, every evening, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The ‘Apple of pot’

MedMen was the US’s hottest pot startup – but its flame didn’t last long, and this longread looks at how that highlights the flaws in the industry.

(Politico, approx 34 mins reading time)

Bierman, who styled himself the Steve Jobs of the “green rush” into legal weed, sported a red hoodie emblazoned with a white pot leaf. It was early June, 2018, barely a week since MedMen, the cannabis business he led, had gone public on a Canadian stock exchange, boasting an implied valuation of $1.6 billion. “We want the world to walk in and see what the future looks like,” he said. “And the future is right here on Abbot Kinney.”