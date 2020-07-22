Your evening longread: The South Korean loner lifestyle

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Tune In, Drop Out

In South Korea, a new community of people has developed around isolation from others. While it has been deemed as socially unacceptable, new sections of the economy have begun to flourish through marketing to this community, known as honjok.

People joining the honjok community has increased in the past decade, with the smartphone revolution and an increase in websites promoting the lifestyle. With businesses like cinemas, bars, restaurants and shops catering for this lifestyle, being a honjok in South Korea is becoming more and more possible.

(Rest of world, approx 16 minute reading time)