Your evening longread: How to be happy

How to be happy

It’s a tough time at the moment for a lot of us. This piece from the NYT gives tips – practical and thoughtful – about how to make your life that little bit happier.

(The New York Times, approx 23 mins reading time)

When people get up and move, even a little, they tend to be happier than when they are still. A study that tracked the movement and moods of cellphone users found that people reported the most happiness if they had been moving in the past 15 minutes than when they had been sitting or lying down. Most of the time it wasn’t rigorous activity but just gentle walking that left them in a good mood. Of course, we don’t know if moving makes you happy or if happy people just move more, but we do know that more activity goes hand-in-hand with better health and greater happiness.