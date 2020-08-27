Your evening longread: How I learned to be proud of my plus-size body

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Body positivity

Stephanie Yeboah grew up under pressure over her weight, which combined with prejudice over her race, led to her feeling terrible about herself. Here, she writes about how she realised her own worth.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

This mindset worsened at secondary school, when the physical and verbal bullying began. The bullies focussed on my weight and the shade of my skin. For five years I was beaten, strangled, hit repeatedly and constantly told that I wouldn’t amount to anything, because of my physical appearance. Three years into the bullying, I decided to open up to my parents about the abuse, and was subsequently told that “had I lost weight, I wouldn’t be the victim” – that the fault lay with me. It was at that moment I internalised self-hate towards my body. I thought: “I deserve to be bullied and treated unfairly, because of my weight.”