Your evening longread: What makes someone want to be a mountain runner?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The mountain runner

Kílian Jornet is a mountain runner, and most days he runs up a mountain (which takes between one and four hours). What drives him?

(The Guardian, approx 11 mins reading time)

Jornet has been a niche megastar for years – an unparalleled champion of mountain men. But now that society has woken up to the fact that exercise in the wild is both good for you and super cool, he has slipped into the mainstream consciousness. He’s landed tasty magazine covers (National Geographic, for the Everest ascents). He’s earned high-profile sponsor deals (Volvic, though he’ll often sip straight from the source). He has 1m followers on Instagram, where he shares footage that will make your knees wobble. Beneath a recent video of Jornet clambering across a mile-high ridge, one commenter wrote: “Fuck. Me.” Which pretty well sums up the normal reaction to most of what he does.