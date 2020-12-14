#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: The life and mysterious death of the man who spotted the 'Loch Ness monster'

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Monday 14 Dec 2020, 8:30 PM
Loch Ness
Image: Shutterstock/Alinute Silzeviciute
Image: Shutterstock/Alinute Silzeviciute

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Loch Ness Monster

Sandy Grey spotted an unusual animal in Loch Ness in 1914, which sparked off the Loch Ness monster mystery.

(Narratively, approx mins reading time)

It was while fishing on the loch, probably in 1930, that Sandy had another inexplicable encounter. He was with two other fishermen when they saw a large salmon leaping through the air toward their boat. It was unusual behavior that the experienced men had not seen in the loch before, and they agreed that the fish must have been being pursued by a large predator. As it approached the boat, the salmon disappeared below the surface. Another fisherman described a “terrible noise” and “a great commotion with spray flying everywhere.” Whatever was beneath the water created a wave about two and a half feet high and caused the boat to violently rock. The predator remained unseen, but the men were convinced it was the loch’s mysterious inhabitant.

