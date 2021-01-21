Your evening longread: Joe Biden on having a stutter

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Joe Biden and his stutter

John Hendrickson, who has a stutter, interviews Joe Biden about his.

(The Atlantic, approx 28 mins reading time)

Maybe you’ve heard Biden talk about his boyhood stutter. A non-stutterer might not notice when he appears to get caught on words as an adult, because he usually maneuvers out of those moments quickly and expertly. But on other occasions, like that night in Detroit, Biden’s lingering stutter is hard to miss. He stutters—­if slightly—on several sounds as we sit across from each other in his office. Before addressing the debate specifically, I mention what I’ve just heard. “I want to ask you, as, you know, a … stutterer to, uh, to a … stutterer. When you were … talking a couple minutes ago, it, it seemed to … my ear, my eye … did you have … trouble on s? Or on … m?”